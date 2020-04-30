Rohr Accepts NFF New Contract Demands

Listen to article

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has received two coaching offers from two countries.

Rohr's current contract with NFF ends in June, he has been offered a new contract with new terms.

The German tactician is expected to live in Nigeria under the terms of the new deal, he will be paid in local currency and also take a pay cut.

The former Bordeaux coach has returned the new contract proposal with his own demands, he is hoping an agreement will be reached with the NFF so he can sort out his future having received two contract offers.

“If the answer I give with some little changes in my contract is positive, I will continue,” Rohr told ESPN.

“If not, I have to see what they give me because I have still the request from two other federations. I received it — they are waiting for my answer — but I take my time to give the NFF to make the final draft before I answer them.”

“I never talk about my contract in public, as you know.

“But I heard like everybody what was said by President [Amaju] Pinnick, that I have to accept to be paid in naira, and I have to be resident in Nigeria. I agree to these two things, and even I agree to have a lower salary.

“I am not doing my job for money. I am doing my job because I like it. Because we have built a team like you know, and money is not the most important. But I also have to look after my assistants.

“I accept because I think that my mission in Nigeria is not finished yet, and I know very well my players. I know very well the officials. We are now just like a family, and I think it is good to continue especially in this period now where it is difficult to change, to travel, to see new people.”

Rohr added: “I want to work free in all my responsibilities.

“Independence as coach who is responsible for results. It is always good to be sure you can do a work with confidence and be free in the choice of good players.

“We have a good relationship with Pinnick, with [ NFF vice-president] Seyi [Akinwunmi] and with [League Management Company chairman] Shehu [Dikko] so I think we can find an agreement. There is no big problem to change.

“All I can say is that we are discussing in a good spirit with NFF. They sent me the proposal, I sent my answer. There are some little things to discuss about, and then we will see. Everything can be discussed. They have my answer and now I will wait for the proposal coming back.”

Rohr was appointed in 2016, he has guided the Super Eagles to a third place finish in the 2019 African Nations Cup.