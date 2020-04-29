La Liga Set Plans For Resumption 

Listen to article

La Liga according to reports is working on the resumption of the league immediately after the go ahead is given by the Spanish government.

Recall that football league has been suspended in since Mid-March following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, the hierarchy of the Laliga has created a detailed protocol for the return of the league by returning to training first, and ensure that there is total compliance with the health guidelines that has been commanded by the health authorities.

As things stands, there are 11 rounds of matches remaining, with Barcelona two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and the aim is a potential restart to the league in mid-June behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, part of La Liga's strict protocols involves subjecting players and coaching crew to individual and then have daily testing.

Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift the country's stringent lockdown and, during 'phase zero' from 4-11 May, professional sports leagues can go back to training.