Boxing: Wilder Says He Getting Rid Of The "Snakes" In His Camp

American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder has revealed that he's eliminating every individual that he views as "snakes" from his camp.

The Bronze Bomber suffered the first defeat of his professional career after getting pummeled by his UK counterpart, Tyson Fury last February at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Wilder revealed after the shameful defeat that he had finally known what some members of his team really stand for and will have to do away with some of them.

In a conversation with The PBC Podcast, Wilder stated "I'm getting rid of all the snakes in the grass. This time has allowed me to dig in the weeds and see what was going on,"

"You can have a lot of great people around you but you can't control the jealously of people. You think people are happy with you but everyone wants what you have but they don't want to sacrifice as much as you. People are envious of the things they can't have and I had to weed out and change certain things."

The former heavyweight champion has reacher out to numerous individuals since the loss with the intention of having more people joining his team and has triggered the clause of the third bout with the Gypsy King.

"We've had a lot of people reach out but you have to be careful because some people just want publicity," Wilder said.

"Boxing is very crooked, it's a dirty business and you've got to be careful, it's a corrupt sport as well. You've got to be careful with the people and their intentions especially when they weren't around before.

"Boxing is a business like no other, you've got to be able to trust people and that's the hard part. I am looking to bring someone in, we don't have it down yet but I've got two people I'm bringing in. One of them always comes to camp on some basis anyway and we've got a great team that will be formed when everything gets back to normal."