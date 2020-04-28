Tokyo 2020: Olympics Will Not Be Postponed Any Longer But Scrapped

Listen to article

Japan games Chief, Yoshiro Mori has confirmed that the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be scrapped instead of another postponement if they cannot take place in 2021.

Mori stated this when asked if the event could be moved again to 2022, He replied authoritatively "No" and further added that the Olympic games will be scrapped instead.

Tokyo 2020 is now scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August next year after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although, Mori disclosed that he haven't consulted the International Olympic Committee whether they would agree to such plan but he believes that given the situation at hand, Japan will have to review some key areas including the ceremonies.

He also added that the Olympics and Paralympics - which will now run from 24 August to 5 September 2021 - could share opening and closing ceremonies as a way of cutting costs.