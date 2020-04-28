JUST IN: French Ligue 1 Cancelled Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Listen to article

The French on Tuesday has announced it's ban on all sporting events in the country till September 2020. As a result, the two top leagues (Ligue 1 and Ligue 2) seasons will not resume.

The nation's prime minister, Edouard Philippe confirmed in a statement that the 2019-20 sporting season was over and he announced plans to ease France's coronavirus lockdown on 11 May.

French football's governing body had earlier hoped to resume the season on 17 June and finish the campaign on 25 July but will have to work in tandem with the French government.

Philippe said: "The 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume.

"It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing.

"It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports."

However, it's left to be seen whether Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) will choose to abandon the season with no promotion or relegation and no champions or base the outcome of the campaign on current standings.

Meanwhile, European leagues have until 25 May to make known their decisions as to either completing their seasons or canceling it.