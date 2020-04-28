Covid-19: Argentina FA To End League Season

Listen to article

‌The President of the Argentine football association, Claudio Tapia has confirmed that the football body will have to end the 2019/2020 season which has been suspended since Mid-March due to the Coronavirus crisis.

In a chat with a local news channel on Monday, the Football association boss says “We are going to end the tournaments so we can designate the teams qualified for continental competitions next year,”

Tapia also added that there will be no relegation for two years because of the damages that has been caused by the global pandemic.

The South American nation has been on lockdown since March 20, with the quarantine restrictions in place until at least May 10.

Meanwhile, the decision of the football body implies that Maradona's side, Gimnasia will remain in the top division having lost to Boca Juniors by a lone goal on the final day at the start of March.

Also, the nation's 24 team tournament (Copa Superliga) which was scheduled to finish with play-offs at the end of May has been canceled after just one round of matches.