UK Government: Premier League To Return Soon

The cabinet minister responsible for sports in the UK, Oliver Dowden has said on Monday that talks are going on with the English FA to ensure the EPL returns soon.

“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.

“But of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance.” Dowden said

Recall that the Premier League has been on hiatus since the 13th of March with plans and hope to resume on April 4 shattered by the increase of coronavirus casualties in the country .

However, as things stand, there seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the resumption of English Football as the United Kingdom Government is set to review the current restrictions in place.

According to reports, the ban on mass public gatherings likely to be one of the last restrictions to be removed, rescheduled games could be held behind closed doors or possibly at neutral venues.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hoves Albion as well as other three London clubs (Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs and West Ham) have reopened their training grounds.

According to reports, the players are only allowed to have the normal individual workouts and are also adhering to the social distancing protocols.

Premier League clubs will meet again on Friday via conference call as they continue to weigh different options to see to the resumption of the league.