Clubs To Begin Five Substitutions After Covid-19

Listen to article

In order to help clubs cope when club football returns, The world football governing, FIFA has proposed a five man substitution for teams in a maximum of three slots, plus half time.

According to reports, the proposal is awaiting approval from the law making body of the International Football Association (IFAB). It is then in the prerogative of every organizers of different competitions across Europe whether to implement it or not.

"When competitions resume, such competitions are likely to face a congested match calendar with a higher-than-normal frequency of matches played in consecutive weeks,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

“Safety of the players is one of Fifa’s main priority then. One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload.

“In light of this and in light of the unique challenge faced globally in delivering competitions according to the originally foreseen calendar, Fifa proposes that a larger number of substitutions be temporarily allowed at the discretion of the relevant competition organiser.

However, the temporary change on substitutes would be applied in competitions which are due to be completed in 2020 or 2021. It will also cover all national team matches up to and including 31 December 2021.