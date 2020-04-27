NFF And NANPF Working On Players' Salaries - Tijani Babangida 

Listen to article

The president of the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers, Tijani Babangida has revealed the body is working to ensure that clubs pays the salaries of their players.

The former Super Eagles winger disclosed this in a chat with Sports Yarn on Sunday that they would ensure that the well being of the players is the priority of NANPF

Babangida says “When you talk of players union and football, you are definitely talking about FIFA and those that are affiliated to them and we are affiliated to NFF and FIFPro as well.

“And of course we are talking to FIFA, LMC and even with NFF at the same time and trying to see how we can be able to work together.

Babangida also added the association has written a letter to the Nigerian Football Federation to stage a stakeholders meeting to discuss issues with the club's in order to ensure that salaries are paid.