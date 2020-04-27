JUST IN: Italian Serie A Could Restart In June

Listen to article

Italy Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte has announced in the early hours of Monday that professional sport teams can resume training on May 18, while individual sports can resume on May 4.

This move implies that the Italian top flight league, SerieA, could resume actions in June but matches will be played behind closed doors.

Conte confirmed that beginning from Monday (today), "Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora will work intensely with the soccer system and the professional sports in general, to find a road map that have been partly defined in terms of the resumption of individual training on May 4 and teams on May 18." He said

Italy is one of the Nations of the world where the Covid19 pandemic has wrecked more havoc with more than 2000 deaths recorded.

As a result, Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister further added "Being a big soccer fan like so many Italians, at the start it seemed strange to me that the season could be interrupted and suspended,"

"But obviously we found ourselves involved in this health, social and economic emergency. And I think everyone, even the most ardent fans, understood that there wasn't any alternative."

Meanwhile, twelve rounds of matches are left to be played in the suspended SerieA season, defending champions, Juve are one point clear of Lazio who sit second on the log.

Also, the Coppa Italia was suspended after the first leg of the semi-finals.