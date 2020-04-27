Boxing: Jarrell Miller Says He Would've Put AJ Into Casket

Listen to article

American Professional boxer, Jarrell Miller feels he could've humiliated world champion Anthony Joshua if he had fought with him in 2019.

Recall that Miller tested positive to doping drugs just five weeks away from his purported bout with Joshua, and was later replaced with Andy Ruiz Jnr who pulled one of the biggest upsets the boxing world has ever seen.

The 31-year old Miller however believes that he would've trounced Joshua in a more astonishing style than what Ruiz did.

Miller said “I would have put Anthony Joshua in a casket. I would have put a hurting on Joshua so bad that he’d never look in my direction again. So I had his number. A lot of people don’t know that Andy Ruiz asked me to come out for sparring,”

“I was going to have Andy Ruiz on my training team. A lot of people said, ‘Why are you going to have Andy Ruiz on your training team? He’s short, chubby. He’s a different fighting style.

Miller is still waiting for his first bout since the doping controversy n in 2019.