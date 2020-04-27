Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Wants Camp Nou Rights

Listen to article

Following the announcement of Barcelona during last week to put naming right of its iconic stadium up for sale, former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson's company is hopeful of securing the naming right of the stadium.

According to Barcelona, the naming rights of the Camp Nou will be sold just for one year. Many big companies are being envisaged to line up a bid to have their names connected with the prestigious stadium.

Meanwhile,Mike Tyson's SwissX company that is specialized in CBD and Cannabis products is hoping to contend for the naming right to elevate the profile of the company.

Tyson's business partner, Alki David in a chat with BBC said “It’s a great stadium, It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea."

He further explained “My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

The billionaire who is involved with several companies, says he is already talking with the hierarchy of the Catalan club and is optimistic about his chances of securing a deal.

"This is an opportunity that I am bullish about. It is an historic moment in the history of sport and it fits well with my current plans," he said earlier this week. "Contact was opened at the start of the week and I am quietly confident the deal will be secured." David said.