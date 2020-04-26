Transfer: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Coutinho Suffers Setback

Listen to article

Chelsea's hope of signing the Brazilian playmaker, Philippe Coutinho has suffered a major blow as Barcelona boss, Quique Setien has made known his intentions to bringing back the former Liverpool midfielder to Camp Nou.

Coutinho has been at Bayern on loan since the beginning of the season and has struggled for regular game time with the Bavarians.

Chelsea however are tipped to make a loan move for the 27-year old this summer.

Although, Bayern have the option of making his loan move a permanent one this summer but it's becoming impossible going by the words of Barcelona manager, Quique Setien.

Setien has shown admiration for the Brazilian as he was quoted by Marca in an interview with RAC1 saying "He's a great player and I really like him." Setien said.

This means that the future of the Brazilian is up in the air.

Meanwhile, it's left to be seen whether Setien will go against the will of the Barcelona hierarchy by bringing Coutinho back to Camp