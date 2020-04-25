Sancho's Move To Manchester United Unlikely 

Listen to article

Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United is up in the air following Ed Woodward's latest comment that the transfer market could be irreversibly changed by the coronavirus outbreak.

United has been in pursuit of the English youngster but the deal may suffer hiccups going by the words of the club's Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward.

According to Woodward, the days of mega-money transfer are over and that could include United's move for the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward who is expected to cost at least £100Million.

Woodward revealed this during the forum meeting which was done through a conference call "As ever, our priority is the success of the team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality."

“On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport."

Sancho currently has two years remaining on his deal with Dortmund and it is hard to imagine German giants letting their star go this summer for less than a nine-figure fee, which means that United may miss out on their priority target.

Meanwhile, The Red Devils have also been linked with Tottenham ace attacker, Harry Kane,in a fee understood to be around £200M but both moves have been thrown into uncertainty by the Vice-chairman's latest comments.