Deontay Wilder's Career May End If He Loses Next Bout

American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder has been warned that his boxing career will be over if he fails to beat Tyson Fury in the probable third fight.

The Bronze Bomber lost his WBC heavyweight belt to UK Boxer, Fury on February 22 which was Wilder's first defeat of his career.

Wilder however insists he will take up his rematch clause and face off again with the Gypsy King after getting trounced in the February 22 bout.

Meanwhile, WBC President, Mauricio Sulaimán believes that the delay of the third bout (now postponed due to Covid19 pandemic) would benefit Wilder, he also warned the Bronze Bomber that his career is on the if he takes the bout against Fury.

Sulaimán said "I don’t know if July 18 was a real date [for Wilder – Fury III], but it was quite soon for Wilder to go back immediately to camp after being knocked out the way he was knocked out,"

"But I think this delay is going to help Wilder, in my opinion." Sulaimán added.

Deontay Wilder suffered his first career defeat in a disgraceful manner after losing in the seventh round but hasn't ruled out the chance to take on the Gypsy King for the third time.

The WBC President further stated when asked how Wilder is coping, he replied: "He’s very well. He’s a warrior, he’s a monster and he’s got tremendous motivation. ‘You have to understand what a fighter goes through, in life before they go through the glory days.

"If he loses again, it’s okay because he already lost. All he has is to go and make it and win. Otherwise, his career is over." He concluded.