Transfer: Inter Milan Join Race To Sign Paul Pogba

Listen to article

Paul Pogba looks likely to leave Manchester United this summer with Inter Milan now joining Real Madrid and Juventus in the battle for his signature

Inter Milan have joined in the race to sign World Cup Winner and Manchester United star, Paul Pogba this summer according to reports.

Pogba has been consistently linked with a move away from United this season with Juventus and Real Madrid being the probable destination for the French star.

According to a report on Italian Media outlet, Tutttosport, Antonio Conte is keen on signing the midfielder when the transfer window opens again.

The report also indicated that the funds received from the offload of the Nerazurri want away Argentine striker, Mauro Icardi will be used to source for the purchase of Pogba.

And the report claims the Italian will raise funds for Pogba by offloading striker Mauro Icardi, who is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi's agreement at PSG includes an option to buy, and should the French club trigger that option, Inter would receive £62million.

United had insisted last summer that the French star was not for sale before clamping a £180m price tag on his head.

It is however believed that amidst the financial uncertainty after the Coronavirus pandemic, it would take a big money to lure him away from Old Trafford this time around.