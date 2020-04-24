Leon Balogun: Why I Challenge Rohr Sometimes

Listen to article

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has revealed that he sometimes goes to the extreme when exchanging words with the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr when deliberating on National team issues.

Balogun stated in a chat on Instagram that since he could speak the German language like Rohr, he's the natural mouthpiece of the team when it's time to talk about training schedule.

“I do challenge the coach sometimes, it helps that we both speak German." Balogun said.

“Sometimes, when the discussions are heated, the other players will say ‘this Balogun is crazy oh’, but it’s all for the good of the team and constructive.

“Other times players like (Odion) Ighalo might come to me and say, “Balogun go and talk to your German father now “, when the players want to change or to try something.

“I love the squad, being there and it’s never acrimonious, always for the best of the squad.” He added.

The former Mainz defender has been a regular since joining the national team in 2014, having gone to represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and AFCON.

He's currently on loan at Wigan in the second tier of the English Premier League from Brighton and Hove Albion