Transfer: Timo Werner Prepared To Join Liverpool In The Summer

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is prepared to join European Champions, Liverpool for a fee around £51 according to reports.

Recall that the Kop have in the pursuit of the 24-year old forward for a while now before Coronavirus stopped the purported meeting between Jurgen Klopp and and the German attacker.

According to a report on Sky Sports, Werner will become a Liverpool player if his buy-out clause can be triggered before it expires in less than two months.

It was also stated in the report that the Reds are poised to acquire the signature of Werner before June 15.

General-Anzeiger revealed in an interview last week that neither Jurgen Klopp or Bayern Munich Chief,Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had contacted him for a deal, they want to meet with Timo Werner personally.

‘We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. ‘He played a really strong first half of the season and was not the only reason why we won the autumn championship because of his 18 goals.

‘We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which he can develop as a German international.’

Timo Werner has bagged 21 goals in 25 league matches this season.