COVID-19: Jose Mourinho Volunteers As Food Delivery Driver

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has volunteered to help deliver food items to the Tottenham Stadium where it will be given to the needy to help ameliorate the sufferings amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

To tackle the virus, The Tottenham Hotspurs stadium is being used as food distribution hub where meals are being distributed to those in dire need for it.

Mourinho last took charge of Spurs for their second-leg tie with RB Leipzig in the Champions League last month has volunteered to help in the delivery of the food items to the needy.

The former Manchester United manager said "Now this food is being taken to our distribution hub at the stadium so it can reach those most in need within our community.

"From next week, I'll be volunteering my time to help out in the garden and take this food to the stadium as we fight this pandemic together.

"I hope everyone is keeping well and of course I'd like to thank all our front line heroes for the incredible work they are doing to keep us safe at this time."