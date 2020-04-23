Covid-19: Watford Agree To Wage Deferral

Listen to article

Watford has agreed to a wage deferral with players in order to help reduce the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Hornets became the latest club after Southampton, Sheffield United and West Ham United to have agreed to deferrals.

The club Chairman and CEO, Scott Duxburry said in a statement released to the English Media on Wednesday "It is a show of unity which we know our supporters and the wider Watford community will appreciate, and shows an awareness of the need for everybody to pull together in these incredibly challenging times,"

"We can be proud of the players for taking this step. They recognised they have a role to play and didn't hesitate in taking a decision for the overall good of the club."

Recall that Watford were 17th on the log when the English League was put on hold due to the deadly Covid19 outbreak.

If the season is restart, Watford with the agreement to the defferal would rush relegation and a fatal economic crisis.

But if the season is not completed, Premier League Clubs could lose up to £1Billion according to reports.