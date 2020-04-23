Ahmed Musa: My Family Not Positive For Covid-19

Listen to article

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has watered down every rumor about his family contracting the dreaded Covid-19.

The Al-Nassr player and family return back into the country some few days back, rumours have been flying on social media that the former Leicester City winger has caught coronavirus.

Musa however, cleared the air in a tweet on Wednesday night when he said none of his family members have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The tweet reads "Pls ignore any false news about me or 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 testing positive to Covid 19.We are self isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS! 🙏" Musa tweeted.

According to Musa, he and his family recently came into the country from Saudi Arabia and they have been on a 14-day self-isolation.

Musa also pleaded with Nigerians to works in tandem with the Federal Government and every approved agencies in the fight against the pandemic while he also urged the populace to disregard any news insinuating that he or any of his family members are patients of the deadly virus.