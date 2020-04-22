Covid-19: Lukaku Apologises To Inter Over Claim

Listen to article

Romelu Lukaku according to SkySports has apologized for his claims in an interview where he stated that 23 out of the Nerazurri's 25 players had showed symptoms of Coronavirus in January.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker, Lukaku, was quoted to have said "We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill. I am not kidding."

"We played against Radja Nainggolan's Cagliari (on January 26) and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted."

Lukaku further added "Everyone was coughing and had a fever. When I was warming up, I felt a lot hotter than usual. I hadn't suffered from a fever in years."

"After the game, there was a planned dinner with guests, but I thanked them and went straight to bed. We never did the COVID-19 tests at that moment, so we'll never know for sure."

Lukaku, having been disciplined by the club who also expressed surprise over his claim in the interview has now apologized for his comments.

The Italian nation is one of the most affected countries of the world amidst the Covid19 pandemic with thousands of death recorded already.

Meanwhile, some steps are being taken as to when the Italian SerieA will resume as well as other leagues in Europe.