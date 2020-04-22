COVID-19: Joel Obi Supports Delta Residents With Palliatives

Listen to article

Nigerian Midfielder, Joel Obi has played his part in helping the less privileged in surviving the hardship of the lockdown in the country.

The 28-year-old Chievo midfielder has distributed food items including vegetable oil, noodles, rice to residents in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State.

Obi confirmed via his verified Instagram handle, with a picture of the food items that the palliatives has been distributed by his foundation in Nigeria, with the caption "The Joel Obi Foundation (JOF) has distributed Palliatives including Rice, Groundnut oil and Indomie Noodles to indigenes and families residing in Aboh (Umuokwe) Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South LGA, Delta State."

" The items were to support the people in the lockdown order in the state"

Delta is one of the many states in Nigeria that is currently under lockdown due to Covid-19 and the government's restriction is widely reported to be affecting people's livelihood.

Obi made 19 appearances for Chievo in the Serie B this season before the second division was indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus.

The former Intermilan last got a callup to the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he never featured in any of Nigeria's three games before elimination.