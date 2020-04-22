Spurs To Suffer Financial Blow If Pochettino Joins Newcastle

Listen to article

Tottenham Hotspur according to reports emanating from the Media in England, would suffer financial blow if Former Manager, Mauricio Pochettino becomes Newcastle United boss.

Spurs are continuing to pay Pochettino's full £8.5million salary and, given the circumstances, would welcome the opportunity to remove him from the wage bill at the earliest opportunity, even without earning compensation.

The Argentine alongside other high profile managers has emerged as potential managers of the Magpies after the takeover from Mike Ashley might've been completed.

Pochettino has been on gardening leave after being relieved of his duties last November but under the terms of his departure, the Daniel Levy's side are due compensation only if he takes a new job within six months.

Spurs however, have been forced to enter talks with Pochettino and his crew Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez, who also remain on the pay-roll – about a wage deferral to ease the pressure on the club's finances during the coronavirus pandemic.