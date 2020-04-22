Takeover: EPL Asked To Block Bid For Newcastle Broadcast Partner

Listen to article

The Premier League has been asked to consider blocking an attempt of the League's major broadcast partners.

The Magpies, according to reports are on the verge of being sold to a sovereign wealth fund which involves Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman for a few around £300Million.

However, another Asia based broadcaster, (beInSports) has said Saudi Arabia should be held to account for its involvement in an illegal broadcast of the Premier League by a pirate network.

The Premier League as well as number of organizations and governing bodies have called on the Saudi Arabia satellite operator, Abrasat to stop the provision of a platform for the pirate network.

The pirate network, known as beoutQ, first began streaming sporting events illegally in 2017 and despite repeated attempts by sports governing bodies and rights holders to stop it, the piracy has continued.

The Premier League said in July 2019, that it had reported the pirate network to nine law firms in Saudi Arabia who either refused to act or later rescued themselves when asked about pursuing a copyright complaint against BeoutQ.

The Chief Executive of beINSports, Yousef Al-Obaidly, has written to the leaders of Premier League saying “the potential acquirer of Newcastle United (has) “caused huge damage to your club’s and the Premier League’s commercial revenues”.