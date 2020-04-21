Covid-19: Leon Balogun Wants The Season To Be Completed

Listen to article

Brighton and Hove Albion Nigerian defender Leon Balogun, says he wants the 2019/20 English Premier League season to be completed.

More than ten leagues in Europe has been placed on hiatus currently with the EPL inclusive and the Nigerian defender feels that it will be be wrong if the 2019/2020 season is not concluded.

Leon Balogun in an Instagram live chat with Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone said "Well, looking at Wigan at the moment, probably everybody would be kind of happy in terms of why we are not getting relegated,"

But at the same time, it’s like I feel like I want to continue because there are still like nine or 10 games to go and it would be wrong to stop it.

“On the other hand, it feels super weird. I think some teams and most of the teams would need a little pre-season to get ready for the games.

“All of us try to stay in shape but obviously, it’s not the same like you are on the pitch training.”

The 28 year old made a loan move from Brighton to Wigan in the January transfer window. Should the season be cancelled, Brighton would escape relegation to the Championship as they occupy 15th position on the EPL log.