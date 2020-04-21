Contract Saga: Gernot Rohr Promises To Look Into Contract Clauses

Listen to article

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr says he has received a contract proposal from The Nigeria Football Federation.

The German Manager is in the last quarter od his contract on the Nigerian job and has shown interest in the continuation of the job.

Rohr confirmed the acceptance of the contract proposal while speaking to a French media girondins4ever.com , “Personally, I also discussed with my (NFF) president on the future since I am at the end of the contract on June 30. I have just received a proposal for an extension. We will also have to look into this,”

“But it is especially the health of the players, of everyone, right now, that counts. In Nigeria, there are not a lot of cases, but there are some too.

“We are afraid for Africa that it could worsen because the habits of life there make confinement very difficult. So, I’m hearing from players from Nigeria.”

NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick had hinted last Monday on a TV programme that the contract proposal will be sent to the 66 year old in France with some new terms, which includes getting paid in Naira, staying in Nigeria and giving of opportunities to the home based players in the National team.