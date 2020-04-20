COVID-19: Ceferin Says Leagues Can Return Behind Closed Doors

Listen to article

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin has said on Monday that League actions across Europe could return but will be behind closed doors in a bid to control the damage caused by the Novel virus, Covid-19.

Football leagues across Europe has been on suspension since Mid-March due to the outbreak of the disease that has claimed more than 100,000 lives across the continent.

The UEFA Supremo however believes that playing would be an important step towards a return to normal life and avoid heavy financial losses for every league in europe.

Cererin while speaking in a interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera said "I believe there are options that can allow us to restart cup championships and to complete them."

"We may have to resume without spectators, but the most important thing, I think, is playing games. "It is early to say that we cannot complete the season. The impact would be terrible for clubs and leagues. Better to play behind closed doors than not at all.

The Slovenian further stated that the priority of UEFA is the safety of the players, coaches and the fans. "The priority is the health of fans, players and coaches."

"As for countries who have decided not to finish the season, Ceferin said that UEFA "will review the cases".

He also explained that he was not in favour of the season going into September and October as it "would have a heavy impact" on the 2020-2021 campaign.

"We can finish, but we must respect the decisions taken by authorities." he said.