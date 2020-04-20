Paul Merson To Arsenal - Not Even Pep Will Solve Your Problems

Listen to article

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has told the Arsenal hierarchy that not even Pep Guadiola will be able to solve the problems the club is facing at the moment.

Merson is not convinced that Mikel Arteta apparently is bereft of ideas to get the London club back on the right track is not convinced that Arteta has got the London side back on the right track and believes even a manager as successful as Guardiola would struggle to improve their fortunes.

The 38-year old Arteta was brought in to replace Unai Emery in December and the Spaniard has endured a difficult spell in charge thus far.

Merson told SkySports "Even if Pep Guardiola was in charge, no."

"Arsene Wenger used to say all the time that it’s all about the players. Arsenal’s players – it’s not a good enough team, it’s not a good enough squad.

"I like Arteta, I really do. I think he’ll do better than the last manager. But at the same time, to go and challenge for the title, I think they are a million miles off. They can’t defend."

Arteta since he took over at Arsenal has presided over 15 games in charge of his former club, winning just eight, drawing five and losing twice.