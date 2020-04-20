Formula1 - Lewis Hamilton Ready To Stick With Mercedes

Listen to article

Lewis Hamilton has cleared the air over the uncertainty surrounding his contract with Mercedes as the world champion made it clear that he has no plans to leave when his contract expires after the 2020 season.

The British driver has been linked with a move away from Mercedes after revealing in January he hadn't began discussions over a new deal with Mercedes.

The 35-year old has finally watered down every rumor of a move away from Mercedes wen he said his future remains with British based Mercedes. Hamilton said "There is no dream of another team. I am with my dream team,” Hamilton said on Instagram. “There’s not a thing in my way, as I’m not trying to move. I’m with the people who have cared from day one."

Hamilton also added that Mercedes is “the best team” and also confirmed that the club would be aware already that any opportunity to join Ferrari would be quashed if reports that Sebastian Vettel is moving towards a new contract are confirmed.

However, Hamilton's future remains a debate while Formula1 waits to start the 2020 season that has been delayed by Covid-19.