Covid-19: Quique Setien Says The Decision To Restart LaLiga Is 'Unworkable'

Barcelona manager has said that the decision of the RFEF to restart Spanish top flight season is a 'non-starter' and 'unworkable' according to a report from the Spanish media outlet.

Plans are reportedly in place for Spanish football to resume as early as next month, but Quique Setien is not sure that it is a possibility.

The football season in Spain has been put on hold since March 10 due to the pandemic, but President Javier Tebas has said matches could start up again on either May 29, June 7 or June 28, most likely without spectators.

An amount around £872M is estimated to be lost by Spanish clubs if the season is not completed but Setien, whose Barca side held a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings when the campaign was indefinitely postponed, believes Tebas' proposal to resume the league is possible.

While speaking to RAC1, the Barcelona boss said "Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again, but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,"

"I have read the protocol and the reality is I don't know if it can be carried out as it is written. I think it's unworkable. I think it's very difficult logistically." Setien added.

According to a leaked proposal, players and coaching staffs would be quarantined in a hotel for matches once the green light is given by the health authorities to resume the league.

Also, testing would continue at various campings of every team at training grounds and hotels.