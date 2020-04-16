Premier League: Clubs To Discuss June 30 Deadline

Listen to article

The English Premier League clubs according to reports will on Friday discuss the option of putting a 30 June deadline on the 2019-20 season.

In order to avoid the possibility of difficult contractual situations, some mechanisms are being adopted by club owners which will be made known to the public in the meeting scheduled for Friday.

FIFA also is aware of the problem and is currently looking at alternatives, like rolling contract extensions, with the season currently suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deals of Numerous players will expire on June 30, notably Tottenham defender, Jan Vertongen and Chelsea Brazilian mdfielder, Willian.

Not all clubs have been involved in informal discussions at this stage but, with a hoped-for May resumption to the season unlikely, club owners are looking at how to avoid potentially difficult contractual situations.

Although, players cannot be forced to sign the deals legally, but the meeting on Friday will map out plans on how the clubs will go about the situation with a 'possible' June 30 deadline being the main reason for the meeting.

Another idea being pushed forward adopt a mechanism that was used in the 1994/1995 season where too two teams were promoted to higher leagues with no club getting relegated.

This will increase the number of TV games and potentially avoid the need to repay this season's broadcast money.

These are all issues that will be debated by Premier League executives on Friday, although a definitive decision seems unlikely given Uefa has pleaded for leagues to give them time to return with their own proposals for ending the season across Europe, something they expect to do by mid-May at the latest.