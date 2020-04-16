Ruiz To Joshua: Let's Have A Rematch

Listen to article

Andy Ruiz has declared his intention to have a third bout with Anthony Joshua. The duo have face other two times already with Ruiz winning the first bout and Joshua winning the second.

Recal that the first bout took the world by surprise when Ruiz stopped Joshua in the 12th round to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

The second bout happened on December 7 in Saudi Arabia and it was a much bigger event which Joshua easily trounced the Mexican-American to regain his belts.

Andy Ruiz said in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle that “I got the first one, you got the second. Let‘s run it back a third time and see what’s up?”

The bout in December had Joshua win in an emphatic style with (33-2, 22 KO) making the first bout in June look like a fluke.