Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Former Vice President

Amidst the crisis rocking Barcelona, the club on Monday night have announced new changes to the board of the club in a bid to restructure after six directors submitted their resignations to the club president, Joseph Maria Bartomeu last week.

It will be recalled that at the early hours of Thursday, Vice-presidents Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas together with four Silvio Elias, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Calsamiglia sent a letter of resignation to the Bartomeu.

In a statement released to the media by the Blaugrana club on Monday night, it stated some new changes made to the administrative board of the club.

"At the proposal of the President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Jordi Moix, as Vice President for Economics and Equity; Pau Vilanova, as institutional vice president; Oriol Tomàs, as Vice President of the Commercial Area; Marta Plana, as Secretary of the Board of Directors; and David Bellver, as treasurer," the statement reads.

"Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the football first team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barça B, the youth teams and women's football.

"The executives responsible for the Compliance Committee will be the Secretary of the Board, Marta Plana, and the treasurer, David Bellver, while Joan Bladé, in addition to continuing to be responsible for the basketball teams, will be responsible for the Control and Transparency

The club however made known it's plan to file litigation against the erstwhile vice president of the club Emili Rousaud after the the former vice-president alleged on Friday that someone have had his hands in the till.

"In the face of grave and unfounded allegations made by Mr Emili Rousaud, the club's former Vice President, in a number of media interviews, the Board of Directors categorically denies any action that could be described as corruption and have agreed to bring the corresponding criminal action accordingly," the statement continued.

"FC Barcelona cannot tolerate allegations that seriously damage the institution's image. The criminal action to be taken is in defence of the honour of the club and its employees. The existence of an ongoing audit must put an end to this matter."