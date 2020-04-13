Okpotu Slams Club Chairmen For NPFL Violence

Listen to article

Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu has the blame of violence in the NPFL on the table of club chairmen.

He says in order to eradicate the recurring violence ravaging he league, the chairmen must be cautioned duly by the League Management Company.

"The LMC must caution club chairmen because they are the ones who are always pushing the thugs to attack referees, harass away team,” Okpotu said.

While tasking the match referees, Okpotu said “Also the referees have to be sincere with themselves if they want the league to grow.”

The 26-year old was the highest goal scorer in the NPFL in 2017 while playing for Lobi Stars with 19 goals before making the switch to Moroccan side Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi.

Okpotu was voted the best striker in Tunisia after scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances.