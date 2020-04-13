Yobo Promises To Bring Motivation To Super Eagles

Listen to article

Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, has expressed readiness to bring to Super Eagles consistency, motivation and inspiration.

The former Everton defender said in an Instagram chat with former Super Eagles' media officer, Colin Udoh, The former captain of the Super Eagles declared his readiness for the task ahead.

“I am bringing back that motivation. As a former captain, I’m bringing inspiration. I’ve been there and I’ve done it all."

“I've been a fan of the team before I became an assistant coach, so I’ve seen from a fanatical point of view how people feel when they are watching the team. We as players, while playing, don’t notice these things but after my retirement, I’ve been a pundit, I’ve given my opinion about what should be done in the team."

The 40-year-old also stated that after his good career at club and country level for about 15 years, it is imperative for him to add that sort of consistency to the team and the time is now.

Joseph Yobo was announced as the Assistant Manager to Gernot Rohr on February 12 by the Nigerian Football Federation. An appointment that has been heavily criticized by the Nigerian Football fraternity.