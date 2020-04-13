Izilien Commends Edo Sports Revolution Under Obaseki 

Listen to article

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien, has lauded Government of Edo State for her efforts to make revive the sporting sector in the state.

With Governor Godwin Obaseki in charge, Edo State has embarked on massive construction and upgrading in the state in preparation for the postponed 2020 National Sports Festival.

Also, the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki has provided sporting infrastructure in the state’s senatorial zones, while the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City wears a new look with a FIFA standard pitch, world-class tartan tracks and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

"What Governor Obaseki has done for sports in Edo State is remarkable, unprecedented and must be commended because no one saw this coming. It’s a sports revolution that caught everyone by surprise." Godwin said.

Izilien further added ‘’The beautiful thing about what the governor is doing is that he started from the primary stage, with the provision of world-class facilities for the athletes to train and become world stars... It’s a sharp contrast from the past, when the state’s sports infrastructures were left to rot by previous administrations."