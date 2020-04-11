JUST IN: Semi Ajayi Named In Championship Team Of The Season 

Listen to article

Super Eagles Defender, Semi Ajayi, has been named in the Championship team of the season.

The West Brom star was included in the championship pundits' team of the season alongside two of his Baggies teammates, Romaine Sawyers and Matheus Pereira.

The list was compiled by Sky Sports pundits, Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver who named their best elevens in the 2019/2020 season.

The 26-year-old has made 37 appearances for West Brom in all competition this season scoring five goals.

He has been impressive for the Baggies, drawing praises from the club's supporters for his exceptional performances since he joined the club from Rotherham in the summer.

Prior to the suspension of football leagues in England, West Brom sit behind table toppers, Leeds United, with 70 points and a point adrift.

Semi Ajayi made his Super Eagles debut against Seychelles in 2018 when he came on as a substitute to replace the injured Chigozie Awaziem.

He has made eleven appearances for Super Eagles, he is yet to open his goalscoring account.