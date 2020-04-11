Premier League Players To Take Covid-19 Test 

Listen to article

The League Managers Association Chief Executive, Richard Bevan has disclosed on Friday that the only way the premier league season will resume is if all football players plying their trade in the country would take the test for Coronavirus.

“Tests must be made available first to National Health Service (NHS) workers and patients,” Bevan told the BBC.

“Once that’s happened, by all means let’s access it in sport.”

Every football event has already been put on hiatus for one month due to the virus that has killed close to 9,000 people in Britain. The football administrators however believes the season can be concluded in 56 days once it's safe to resume.

Bevan further stated “We’re not really going to see more accurate forecasting about when we can get on the pitch until the end of April. In Germany, if you look at discussions about coming back in May, that’s probably a direct result of some very clear thinking from their government because they’re doing 50,000 tests a day.

“In this country we’re doing 10,000 per day, although the government are targeting 100,000 each day by the end of the month.

“Our managers do not want to be back on the pitch unless the players have been tested.”

He also announced that clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two have been sent a letter by the Football League this week revealing that the governing body hope to complete the season this summer despite the on-going pandemic. But Bevan insists bosses should have been consulted by now.

“You’re going to have to get the support of the coaches and managers. You do not do that by not talking to them,”

“You’re going to have to get the goodwill of the players because you’re going to have at least three weeks of training to get back on the pitch at least.

“The most important thing guiding every principle is health, and getting back on the pitch without ensuring fully-fit players is a very big call to make.”