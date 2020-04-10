JUST IN: I Want To Keep Super Eagles Job - Rohr 

Listen to article

Gernot Rohr has reiterated his desire to keep the Super Eagles job despite threat from NFF president, Amaju Pinnick.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick revealed that Rohr must accept some stringent conditions in other to continue as the coach of the team.

The German tactician is not ready to dump Nigeria now as he prepares to consider a new contract from the NFF.

Rohr will be required to stay in Nigeria, receive his salary in naira and nurture local players for the Super Eagles in his new contract.

The former Bordeaux coach has now reacted to the reports in an Instagram conversation with Colin Udoh.

“My philosophy is not to speak publicly about these things. I saw, like you, what was said on social media, but I can’t comment,” said Rohr in the Instagram conversation.

“Already, I’ve spent more time in Nigeria over the past three years. All my players, except one, plays abroad.”

The 66-year-old said he has rejected offers from other teams in other to continue as the Super Eagles coach.

I’m waiting for the (contract) proposal. Things could be very easy. I don’t want more money, bonuses… just want to keep doing this,” he explained.

“Personally, I received a few offers from other countries but I rejected them. I just want to take this team to the next AFCON and World Cup.”

“I’ve invited about 24 local players since I was appointed. Funnily, most of them get a contract in Europe almost immediately.

“It’s difficult getting local players who are better than the ones we already have. That’s why CHAN is important.”

Rohr was appointed in 2016 and he has guided Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a third place finish in 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.