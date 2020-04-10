No Manchester United Contract Offer Yet - Ighalo

Listen to article

Odion Ighalo has revealed that he has not received any contract offer from Manchester United to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The former Super Eagles striker joined the club from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window on a short term loan deal.

Ighalo has been impressive since making his debut against Chelsea in February, he has scored four goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

There are reports that he will be offered an extension to his short term deal, but according to Ighalo there is no offer on the table.

“There is no offer on the table yet, that is because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal,” the former Super Eagles striker told ElegbeteTV.

He added that he was yet to decide his next career move stating that he would weigh his options before deciding to put pen to paper at any club.

“I don’t just take decisions alone in my life; I have a principle and guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me in everything.

It will be recalled that his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua offered him a mammoth deal last month to return to China

“I have seen a lot of tweets and stories on social media with people asking if I’m crazy to turn down China’s money, while some are telling me to stay back at United.”

The premier league is on break due to the outbreak of coronavirus.