Former Liverpool Defender Hospitalised After Car Crash 

Former Liverpool left back, John Arne Riise and his daughter have been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Riise and his daughter, Ariana were on their way back from tonsberg, when he was forced to swerve off the road before he rammed his car into the railings at the side of the road.

They were both conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Riise's agent Erland Bakke, told Norwegian outlet Dagbladet: “He drove her home to Ålesund, and just before they arrived, something on the road caused John Arne Riise to quickly turn left, and drive into the road rails.

“Both are well under the circumstances, they will remain in the hospital until this morning.”

There is no suspicion that anything criminal has happened.

“We have some idea of ​​what has happened, but we must first hear from those involved,” said Sindre Molnes of the police.

The local police department tweeted on Tuesday night: ‘#Alesund notification of traffic accident on the access road.

“One car involved, located on the side in the middle of the roadway. Two people in the car, both are out and conscious. Unknown extent of damage. Emergency vehicles on the road.”

Riise spent seven seasons with Liverpool between 2001 and 2008, he played pivotal role in Liverpool's champions league glory against AC Milan in 2005.

The former Norwegian defender won the FA Cup, League Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Community Shield.

Riise had stints with the likes of Monaco, Roma and Fulham before hanging his boots in 2017.