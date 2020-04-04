Messi Hails Amazing Salah & Versatile Mane

Listen to article

FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has lauded African attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Argentine forward, who is widely considered to be the greatest footballer of all-time, faced the two players in last season’s UEFA Champions League.

Senegal vice-captain Mane and Egyptian forward Salah were part of the Liverpool FC side which eliminated Spanish champions Barcelona in the semi-finals.

The two players started in the first-leg clash which Barcelona won 3-0 at Camp Nou, but Liverpool overturned the deficit by winning 4-0 in the second-leg match at the Anfield Stadium.

Messi recently made a collection of the best 25 players in the Champions League using trading cards according to King Fut.

The Argentina captain praised reigning CAF African Player of the Year, Mane, saying: “He is like a midfielder, winger, striker. He is everywhere.”

Messi also lauded Salah by saying:” He has been amazing for Liverpool FC. I like his style.”

Salah is a two-time CAF African Player of the Year award winner. (King Fut)