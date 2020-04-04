Messi Hails Amazing Salah & Versatile Mane
FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has lauded African attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
The Argentine forward, who is widely considered to be the greatest footballer of all-time, faced the two players in last season’s UEFA Champions League.
Senegal vice-captain Mane and Egyptian forward Salah were part of the Liverpool FC side which eliminated Spanish champions Barcelona in the semi-finals.
The two players started in the first-leg clash which Barcelona won 3-0 at Camp Nou, but Liverpool overturned the deficit by winning 4-0 in the second-leg match at the Anfield Stadium.
Messi recently made a collection of the best 25 players in the Champions League using trading cards according to King Fut.
The Argentina captain praised reigning CAF African Player of the Year, Mane, saying: “He is like a midfielder, winger, striker. He is everywhere.”
Messi also lauded Salah by saying:” He has been amazing for Liverpool FC. I like his style.”
Salah is a two-time CAF African Player of the Year award winner. (King Fut)