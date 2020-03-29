Enugu Rangers' Ifeayi Onwubiko George Laid To Rest In Lagos

Listen to article

Late Rangers International of Enugu striker, Ifeayi Onwubiko George, has been laid to rest on Saturday in Lagos.

George was interred at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos amidst rains of tears by few family members and friends at the grave side.

Shortly after the interment, the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers FC, Prince Davidson Owumi, said: “It has been a week long season of pains and tears for the Rangers family since the confirmation of Ifeanyi George's demise. But with his burial as requested by the family in Lagos, some weight is lifted off everybody that is concerned with the footballer.

“We had representatives at the burial site and we thank all those that were there.

“Ifeanyi will remain indelible in the hearts of all of us. May his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord.”

Meanwhile, condolence messages have continued to pour in from the late player’s teammates and friends.

Obinna Eleje wrote: “Goodbye is the saddest word as you are laid to rest today, may our good Lord accept your soul brother. A great loss to Rangers F.C and football family. Odogwu NARUO.”

Nnamdi Egbujuo also wrote: “Still crying till tomorrow for the death of my brother, teammate, Ifeanyi George known as Odogwu as you are laid to rest today, I pray that God Almighty will accept you. Till we meet again, goodbye brother.”

Ifeanyi Egwim wrote: “Farewell my brother as you are laid to rest today. May God grant your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

“Ify George, believe me, if man forget you, God will never forget you. Go and rest today and rest in peace. We love you but God loves you more,” was the submission of Emeka Atuloma, a good friend of George.

Chidera Ezeh, a former teammate, while extolling the virtues of late George, wrote: “Rest on my brother, my friend. May your soul and all the departed ones be accepted by the Almighty. Farewell George… farewell Zlatan… farewell Odogwu…”

Rangers management have activated moves for the late striker’ family get the life insurance policy compensation due him.

George, Emmanuel Ogbu, a Rangers feeders player, and a friend, Eteka Gabriel, died last Sunday in ghastly auto crash.