Real Madrid's Hazard Admits 'Bad' Debut Season

Eden Hazard has said his debut season at Real Madrid has been "bad" as he continues his recovery from surgery.

The Belgium international underwent surgery for a broken fibula earlier this month in Dallas and is now at home in Madrid.

"My first season at Real has been bad," Hazard told Belgian national broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday.

"But you don't throw everything away. It was a season of adaptation. I will be judged on my second season. It is up to me to be in good shape next year."

Madrid players are training at home in self-isolation as a result of Spain's state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. La Liga was suspended indefinitely on Monday in response to the crisis.

"I'm waiting," Hazard added. "I spoke to [Real Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane on the phone, he doesn't know either. All we can do is keep fit. Will La Liga restart? We don't know. If we don't, everyone will be disappointed, but that's how it is."

Hazard has endured a difficult, injury-hit La Liga campaign since joining Madrid for €100 million last summer, making just nine league starts and scoring once.

He suffered a microfracture in his ankle in November and returned to the team in February, but hist latest injury came just two starts later.

"It's better, we removed the stitches a week ago," Hazard added. "I'm working a little more. I can walk now, so it's going well." (ESPN)