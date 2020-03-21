TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 21, 2020 | Football News

Manchester United Eye Aubameyang Move 

By ibrahim Taiwo
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Manchester United will reportedly make a surprise move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

According to The Sun the Red Devils are preparing to table a £50 million offer for the Gabon international.

Aubameyang’s current deal with Arsenal will come to an end in June 2021 and with the striker reportedly hesitant on signing a new deal with the Gunners, they could be forced to sell him before the start of the 2020-21 season or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Tuttosport are also reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring his situation at Emirates Stadium while Barcelona have also been heavily linked with a move for the forward.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and quickly established himself as an integral member of the squad.

The 30-year-old has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners with 20 of those goals coming this season. (Sun)


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists