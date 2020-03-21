Manchester United Eye Aubameyang Move 

Listen to article

Manchester United will reportedly make a surprise move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

According to The Sun the Red Devils are preparing to table a £50 million offer for the Gabon international.

Aubameyang’s current deal with Arsenal will come to an end in June 2021 and with the striker reportedly hesitant on signing a new deal with the Gunners, they could be forced to sell him before the start of the 2020-21 season or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Tuttosport are also reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring his situation at Emirates Stadium while Barcelona have also been heavily linked with a move for the forward.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and quickly established himself as an integral member of the squad.

The 30-year-old has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners with 20 of those goals coming this season. (Sun)