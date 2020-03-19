JUST IN: Why I Left Trabzonspor - Mikel Obi

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has revealed reasons behind the mutual termination of his contract with Trabzonspor.

Mikel's contract was mutually terminated by the Turkish club on Tuesday amid coronavirus fears.

The former Chelsea star has described the decision as "one of the hardest decisions he has had to make"

Mikel wrote a message to the club on Instagram, wishing them well for the rest of the season.

“I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men for all we’ve achieved this season so far,” Mikel wrote on Instagram. “Wish you guys best of luck in winning the league.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them.”

Mikel made 27 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor before leaving the club, he is expected to return to England with his family.