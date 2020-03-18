Coronavirus: Mikel Leaves Tranbzonspor by Mutual Consent 

Listen to article

John Obi Mikel and Tranbzonspor have parted ways by mutual consent, the club has announced.

The former Super Eagles captain joined the Turkish club in the summer on a two-year deal last summer after a short stint with Middlesbrough in England.

Mikel played a pivotal role as the club soar to the top of the Turkish Super Lig making 19 appearances.

The club did not state any reason for the mutual termination, Mikel also gave up his remaining wages.

“The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel on 30.06.2019 start date 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated. With a mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking receivables,”

the club announced on their website.

It will be recalled that Mikel criticised the Turkish Football League for not suspending the competition and he said he is not comfortable playing football in such situation.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

It was also reported that Mikel refused to come on against Bakasehir on Sunday.

The former Chelsea star is expected to return to England with his family.