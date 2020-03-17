JUST IN: FG Postpones National Sport Festival 

Listen to article

The Federal Government has approved the postponement of the 2020 National Sport Festival billed to hold in Edo.

The festival had been billed o hold from March 22 to April 1 but it has now been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to a Tweet by the Minister Of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date

“President Mohammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.”

The festival was postponed following confirmation of the third Coronavirus case in Nigeria.