Breaking: Ighalo Nominated For Manchester United Award 

Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United's player of the month award for March.

The former Super Eagles striker has been impressive since joining from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old faces competition from Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Fred.

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United including a wonder strike against LASK in the Europa league.

Manchester United are unbeaten in all competitions since Ighalo joined, they have been boosted by his arrival alongside Bruno Fernandes in January.

The former Watford striker scored three goals in March including a brace in the 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup, he produced a man of the match performance against LASK in the Europa League by scoring a sensational goal and recording an assist.

Ighalo is yet to start a premier league match for Manchester United, he will be aiming to get a start when the league resumes in April from suspension due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The premier league has been suspended until April 3 because of Coronavirus.